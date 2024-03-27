RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Kejriwal's health has deteriorated in ED custody'
March 27, 2024  15:27
image
The blood sugar level of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is fluctuating and his health has deteriorated in Enforcement Directorate custody, AAP sources claimed on Wednesday.
 
Arvind Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 46 Mg at one point of time and according to doctors, such a drop is "very dangerous", they claimed.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal said in a digital briefing that she had met him in ED custody and his sugar level was fluctuating. She appealed people to pray for his health.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED last week in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The chief minister has challenged his arrest in court. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Turmoil in MVA after Shiv Sena-UBT releases 1st list despite Cong's objection
Turmoil in MVA after Shiv Sena-UBT releases 1st list despite Cong's objection

The Sena-UB has fielded popular wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli despite the Congress announcing Vishal Patil's name from the same seat.

'Lot of focus on how Markram fares...his days are numbered'
'Lot of focus on how Markram fares...his days are numbered'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that South African batter Aiden Markram has to perform consistently in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in order to retain his place in SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI.

Investors open wallets for equity MFs in choppy mkts
Investors open wallets for equity MFs in choppy mkts

Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes have raked in Rs 46,200 crore in net lump-sum inflows in the past six months (ended February 2024), almost thrice the inflow in the previous six-month period.

Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lt Guv
Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lt Guv

AAP leaders are insisting that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM even if he is behind bars.

Dube no longer ducks and defends against short ball, thanks to Dhoni
Dube no longer ducks and defends against short ball, thanks to Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey is in awe of Shivam Dube for transforming into a batter who no longer ducks or defends when faced with the short ball, an improvement that has been monitored personally by former captain and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances