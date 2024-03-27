RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal to reveal truth in 'scam' tomorrow: Wife
March 27, 2024  12:41
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal today said that the AAP chief will present a detailed reply on "so-called Delhi liquor scam" in the court on March 28.

"Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to water minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi. The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering," she asked during a brief press conference in Delhi.

"In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof," she added.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the now-scarpped Delhi excise policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.
