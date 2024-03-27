RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal plea: ED seeks more time from court
March 27, 2024  11:25
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the Delhi high court to grant it time to file reply to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. 

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the agency, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record. 

For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said. 

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleged that the request to file response was a delay tactic. 

Challenge is to the foundation of arrest and there are several "glaring issues" that need immediate decision by the high court either way, the senior lawyer added. 

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would take up the matter again after some time. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court. 

On Friday, the trial court had remanded Kejriwal in the ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation". 

The ED arrested Kejriwal hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. 

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What's Adani Doing With King Charles's Brother-in-Law?
What's Adani Doing With King Charles's Brother-in-Law?

Glimpses from the opening of the Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London.

2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The gunfight took place in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of...

Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You

Designer Nishka Lulla Mehra has a wedding day suggestion for the youngest Ambani bahu, Radhika Merchant.

Why valuation of FMCG sector is likely to be attractive
Why valuation of FMCG sector is likely to be attractive

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has underperformed the Nifty over the past year as its 20 per cent return is trumped by 29 per cent of the benchmark index. The FMCG index saw a 2.2 per cent drop in the last session, while...

Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?
Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?

Clips from CSK's first two matches show Dhoni actively involved in setting the field, leading to questions about Gaikwad's authority as the new leader.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances