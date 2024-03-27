RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karnataka BJP lodges complaint with EC over fake WhatsApp message
March 27, 2024  18:41
image
The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission urging them to take action against those circulating a fake WhatsApp message on social media to bring 'disrepute' to the party.

In its complaint submitted to the State Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, it said that a fake WhatsApp message is being circulated in the social media by miscreants. It claims to be circulated by the BJP party in the following link https://bjp.org@offersnow.wiki? in=91711287069939.

The party said it is not the author of this link or site and the said link or site is fake and the message is fabricated and is intended to be circulated on the social media to bring a bad name to the BJP.

According to the complaint, the caption of the said message reads as 'BJP-Election Bonus' and it claims that the party is officially offering Rs 5,000 and more bonus to each who answers the four questions asked in the questionnaire.

Further, the same shows photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and each photo claims that it is of the year 2014, 2019 and 2024.

'It appears clearly from the question and the options given, that the content sought to be derived it is aimed at identifying the gender, age group, and the liking or disliking of the person giving the response with a fake lure of money and further this message is aimed to create doubts in the minds of the electorate that the BJP is offering money to vote for them and thereby brings a bad reputation to the party through the circulation of this misleading message,' it stated.

The BJP has requested the Election Commission to look into the matter seriously and instruct the concerned authorities, including the police, to find out the miscreants who had created such fake message and punish them in accordance with law.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pant looks to regain mojo as DC face Royal test
Pant looks to regain mojo as DC face Royal test

Skipper Rishabh Pant will look to overcome his rustiness as Delhi Capitals aim for an improved batting display in their bid for a first win of the IPL season when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

Karnataka: 5 Cong MLAs threaten to quit over ticket to minister's son-in-law
Karnataka: 5 Cong MLAs threaten to quit over ticket to minister's son-in-law

Five Congress legislators on Wednesday threatened to resign if senior party leader and minister K H Muniyappa's son-in-law Chikka Peddanna was given a ticket to contest from Kolar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, bringing into open...

Wonderful 2011 WC Reunion!
Wonderful 2011 WC Reunion!

It was a reunion of India's World Cup winners as Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with Gary Kirsten -- the captain-coach combo who masterminded India's famous triumph in 2011.

EC slaps notice on BJP's Ghosh, Congress's Shrinate for anti-women slur
EC slaps notice on BJP's Ghosh, Congress's Shrinate for anti-women slur

The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana...

Being a superstar doesn't change anything for me: Shamar
Being a superstar doesn't change anything for me: Shamar

Having seen extreme poverty in Baracara to enjoying the financial windfall that comes with the IPL, Shamar Joseph has indeed come a long way.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances