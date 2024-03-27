IndiGo plane grazes Air India aircraft while taxiing

IndiGo plane grazes Air India aircraft while taxiingMarch 27, 2024 17:44
Image only for representation
In a bizarre accident at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane, leading to both aircraft sustaining damage on their wings, officials said.
Launching a probe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) de-rostered the IndiGo pilots involved in the accident, they said.
The accident occurred on the taxiway near the runway of the airport around 11 am, sources at the airport said.
The Air India Express aircraft was scheduled to fly to Chennai from Kolkata, while the IndiGo aircraft was supposed to travel to Darbhanga.
Passengers were reportedly on board both aircraft at the time of the accident.
No harm to passengers or crew members was, however, reported.
The Airports Authority of India said in a statement that the wingtip vortices of both planes were badly damaged. -- PTI
