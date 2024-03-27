RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How much is the rupee worth against foreign currencies?
March 27, 2024  16:39
image
Here's the rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees effective March 27, 2024.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP
Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party's MP and lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday along with party MLA Sheetal Angural, dealing a blow to the party already facing a crisis following the arrest of its...

Sameer Rizvi credits Dhoni after cameo
Sameer Rizvi credits Dhoni after cameo

Chennai Super Kings batter Sameer Rizvi credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his small but quick and impactful knock in his first IPL match, saying the talismanic former India skipper advised him to play his natural game when he went out to...

The Man We Love To Hate In Yodha
The Man We Love To Hate In Yodha

'Everybody has their bit of struggles and learnings. It will only end when you stop breathing.'

Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees
Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees

Spiced up pureed fresh corn in a kickass street food from Indore.

Djokovic splits with coach Ivanisevic
Djokovic splits with coach Ivanisevic

Ivanisevic joined Djokovic's team in 2019 and helped the 36-year-old win nine Grand Slam titles.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances