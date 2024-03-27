RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt will not be run from jail, asserts Delhi L-G
March 27, 2024  13:20
Arvind Kejriwal with V K Saxena
The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Wednesday against the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars. 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court. 

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."
