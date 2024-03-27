RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED summons AAP Goa chief, leaders in excise case
March 27, 2024  21:11
image
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Amit Palekar, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit chief, and some other party leaders from the coastal state for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.

The AAP leaders have been asked to depose at the ED's office in Goa's Panjim on Thursday, the sources said.

Palekar, who was the AAP's chief ministerial face during the February 2022 Goa Assembly polls, had recently said there was no evidence to prove that any illicit money was sent to the state, asserting that he and his party colleagues were ready to face any inquiry.

The ED arrested AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case on March 21.

The agency has claimed in its chargesheet that the AAP used 'proceeds of crime' to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa poll campaign, from the Rs 100 crore 'bribe' that was pumped in by the 'South Group' that allegedly involved Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

Kejriwal will be produced before a Delhi court by the ED at the end of his remand period on Thursday.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane at Kolkata airport
IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane at Kolkata airport

An IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, leaving the wings of both aircraft damaged, officials said.

DC get Nortje, Ishan boost ahead of Rajasthan match
DC get Nortje, Ishan boost ahead of Rajasthan match

While Nortje missed DC's IPL opener as he was yet to recover fully from a back injury, Ishant just bowled two overs before limping off the field with a twisted ankle.

HC refuses interim relief to Kejriwal against arrest
HC refuses interim relief to Kejriwal against arrest

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', saying the matter raises...

Can't fight elections, don't have money: Sitharaman
Can't fight elections, don't have money: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she declined the offer of the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest elections pleading that she did not have the 'kind of funds' required for fighting the Lok Sabha polls.

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu make winning start
Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu make winning start

The 30-minute duel had some exciting moments as the two players fought hard for supremacy with Sindhu conceding a 4-2 lead to Zhang, who could only manage a one-point advantage at the break.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances