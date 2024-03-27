ED books Kerala CM's daughter, her IT company under PMLA





The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved, the sources said.





The ED case has been booked after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative arm of the Union corporate affairs ministry, they said.





The case stems from an income tax department investigation that alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.





The Karnataka high court had last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.

