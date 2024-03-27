RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED books Kerala CM's daughter, her IT company under PMLA
March 27, 2024  15:48
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm to her and the company, official sources said on Wednesday. 

The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved, the sources said. 

The ED case has been booked after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative arm of the Union corporate affairs ministry, they said. 

The case stems from an income tax department investigation that alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company. 

The Karnataka high court had last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP
Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party's MP and lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday along with party MLA Sheetal Angural, dealing a blow to the party already facing a crisis following the arrest of its...

Sameer Rizvi credits Dhoni after cameo
Sameer Rizvi credits Dhoni after cameo

Chennai Super Kings batter Sameer Rizvi credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his small but quick and impactful knock in his first IPL match, saying the talismanic former India skipper advised him to play his natural game when he went out to...

The Man We Love To Hate In Yodha
The Man We Love To Hate In Yodha

'Everybody has their bit of struggles and learnings. It will only end when you stop breathing.'

Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees
Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees

Spiced up pureed fresh corn in a kickass street food from Indore.

Djokovic splits with coach Ivanisevic
Djokovic splits with coach Ivanisevic

Ivanisevic joined Djokovic's team in 2019 and helped the 36-year-old win nine Grand Slam titles.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances