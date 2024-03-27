DGCA delays revised pilot duty rules implementation





One of the officials on Tuesday said the revised norms have been deferred for some time to have wider consultations.





The new norms provide for more rest time for pilots and seek to alleviate pilot fatigue.





The latest decision comes less than two weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told airlines that the deadline for implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations norms will not be deferred.





Another official said implementation of the revised FDTL norms has been deferred for some time to enable thorough consideration of all elements.





The Federation of Indian Airlines, comprising Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo, had written at least twice to the regulator seeking more time for implementation of the revised FDTL norms that were issued on January 8.





In a communication to the FIA earlier this month, the regulator said the airlines have to take all necessary steps to roll out the revised FDTL CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) with effect from June 1, 2024. -- PTI

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation has deferred the implementation of the revised flight duty norms for pilots that were to be effective from June 1, according to two civil aviation ministry officials.