RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DGCA delays revised pilot duty rules implementation
March 27, 2024  00:21
File image
File image
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation has deferred the implementation of the revised flight duty norms for pilots that were to be effective from June 1, according to two civil aviation ministry officials. 

One of the officials on Tuesday said the revised norms have been deferred for some time to have wider consultations. 

The new norms provide for more rest time for pilots and seek to alleviate pilot fatigue. 

The latest decision comes less than two weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told airlines that the deadline for implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations norms will not be deferred. 

Another official said implementation of the revised FDTL norms has been deferred for some time to enable thorough consideration of all elements. 

The Federation of Indian Airlines, comprising Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo, had written at least twice to the regulator seeking more time for implementation of the revised FDTL norms that were issued on January 8. 

In a communication to the FIA earlier this month, the regulator said the airlines have to take all necessary steps to roll out the revised FDTL CAR (Civil Aviation Requirements) with effect from June 1, 2024. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Titans to jump to top!
IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Titans to jump to top!

Chennai Super Kings' batters dazzled before the bowlers ran riot to thrash Gujarat Titans by a thumping 53-run margin.

HC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest on Wednesday
HC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from the Enforcement Directorate custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh...

Points Table: IPL 2024
Points Table: IPL 2024

Points Table of IPL 2024.

Centre plans to revoke AFSPA, pull back troops in J-K, says Amit Shah
Centre plans to revoke AFSPA, pull back troops in J-K, says Amit Shah

On the controversial AFSPA, the home minister said, "We will also think of revoking AFSPA."

Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9
Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9 on a plea made by the Enforcement Directorate that the 'highly influential' arrestee, if released, was likely to influence...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances