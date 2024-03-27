RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Blast sparks panic in J-K's Poonch, no one injured
March 27, 2024  00:31
image
An explosion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Tuesday night but there was no report of any injury, officials said. 

The blast was reported in a lane adjacent to a religious place in the vicinity of the district hospital in Poonch town around 11.15 pm, causing panic among the locals, they said. 

The police and army personnel along with forensic experts rushed to the scene to investigate the nature of the blast, officials said, adding preliminary probe suggests that the blast occurred after suspected terrorists hurled a Chinese grenade. 

They said the whole area has been cordoned off and senior officers are on the spot. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew; 6 missing
Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew; 6 missing

According to the vessel information provided by the Synergy Marine Group, the crew was "All Indian, 22 in total".

Dhoni has worked personally on Dube's game: Gaikwad
Dhoni has worked personally on Dube's game: Gaikwad

Shivam Dube has worked on his weakness against short-ball quite well and it has a lot to do with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

YouTube removes 2.2 mn videos in India over norm violation in Oct-Dec
YouTube removes 2.2 mn videos in India over norm violation in Oct-Dec

The latest report showed that between October and December 2023, over 2.25 million videos (2,254,902) were removed in India for violating YouTube's community guidelines. India topped the list of 30 countries in video removals.

Indian football hits new low with shock loss to Afghanistan
Indian football hits new low with shock loss to Afghanistan

India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeat in recent years despite Sunil Chhetri's 94th international goal in his 150th match.

IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Titans to jump to top!
IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Titans to jump to top!

Chennai Super Kings' batters dazzled before the bowlers ran riot to thrash Gujarat Titans by a thumping 53-run margin.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances