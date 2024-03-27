RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP denies ticket to Union minister in Karnataka
March 27, 2024  21:23
Union minister A Narayanaswamy
The BJP on Wednesday announced senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol as its candidate from Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat, replacing incumbent MP and Union minister A Narayanaswamy. 

According to party sources, Narayanaswamy, who is Union minister of state for social welfare and empowerment, was "facing anti-incumbency," and hence he was denied ticket. 

Narayanaswamy, who does not hail from Chitradurga, had earlier been an MLA from Anekal near Bengaluru. 

With this, the BJP has announced candidates for all 25 seats it will be contesting in the state, which has a total of 28 constituencies. 

In the remaining three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar -- BJP's NDA partner JD-S will be contesting. 
