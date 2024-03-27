BJP denies ticket to Union minister in Karnataka





According to party sources, Narayanaswamy, who is Union minister of state for social welfare and empowerment, was "facing anti-incumbency," and hence he was denied ticket.





Narayanaswamy, who does not hail from Chitradurga, had earlier been an MLA from Anekal near Bengaluru.





With this, the BJP has announced candidates for all 25 seats it will be contesting in the state, which has a total of 28 constituencies.





In the remaining three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar -- BJP's NDA partner JD-S will be contesting.

