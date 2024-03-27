RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Banks in fix after illegally taking money from customers for govt schemes
March 27, 2024  12:11
Representational image
Representational image
Many across the country have protested unauthorised debits from their bank accounts for the government's insurance schemes, reports Hemant Gairola in article-14.com.  

Apart from life insurance, banks have also been enrolling customers without consent in the accident insurance scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). These complaints also extend to the centre's micro-pension scheme, called Atal Pension Yojana (APY), writes Gairola. 

'While the PMJJBY premium is Rs 436 a year, PMSBY costs Rs 20 a year. Once a customer is subscribed to these schemes, the fees are deducted automatically from his/her account annually. The PMJJBY provides a cover of Rs 200,000 to a policyholder's nominee in the event of death due to any reason. The PMSBY provides Rs 200,000 in case of death due to an accident and Rs 100,000 in case of a severe accident injury. The APY offers a monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60. The monthly fee depends on the pension plan selected.' 

'Often, those enrolled in insurance schemes without consent are not aware that they are paying a premium for an insurance cover. This prevents family members from availing the schemes' benefits, rendering their premium payments -- unauthorised to begin with -- futile,' reports Gairola, here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You

Designer Nishka Lulla Mehra has a wedding day suggestion for the youngest Ambani bahu, Radhika Merchant.

Why valuation of FMCG sector is likely to be attractive
Why valuation of FMCG sector is likely to be attractive

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has underperformed the Nifty over the past year as its 20 per cent return is trumped by 29 per cent of the benchmark index. The FMCG index saw a 2.2 per cent drop in the last session, while...

Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?
Who Calls the Shots in CSK? MSD Or Rutu?

Clips from CSK's first two matches show Dhoni actively involved in setting the field, leading to questions about Gaikwad's authority as the new leader.

How Much Walking/Jogging Is Good For Health?
How Much Walking/Jogging Is Good For Health?

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan offers advice on how to heal from injuries and take care of your overall health.

'It was pagalpan!'
'It was pagalpan!'

'I was mad, I was crazy to do something like that. I shouldn't have done it. I would never do it again.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances