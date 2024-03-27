Banks in fix after illegally taking money from customers for govt schemes





Apart from life insurance, banks have also been enrolling customers without consent in the accident insurance scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). These complaints also extend to the centre's micro-pension scheme, called Atal Pension Yojana (APY), writes Gairola.





'While the PMJJBY premium is Rs 436 a year, PMSBY costs Rs 20 a year. Once a customer is subscribed to these schemes, the fees are deducted automatically from his/her account annually. The PMJJBY provides a cover of Rs 200,000 to a policyholder's nominee in the event of death due to any reason. The PMSBY provides Rs 200,000 in case of death due to an accident and Rs 100,000 in case of a severe accident injury. The APY offers a monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60. The monthly fee depends on the pension plan selected.'





'Often, those enrolled in insurance schemes without consent are not aware that they are paying a premium for an insurance cover. This prevents family members from availing the schemes' benefits, rendering their premium payments -- unauthorised to begin with -- futile,' reports Gairola, here

Many across the country have protested unauthorised debits from their bank accounts for the government's insurance schemes, reports Hemant Gairola in