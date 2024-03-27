All juveniles must be kept out of jail





Barse, who played a major role in enactment of a uniform Juvenile Justice law in the 1980s, and led several public interest litigation cases before the Supreme Court of India, was also instrumental in framing policies against human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and child labour.





In a conversation with Anurag Bhaskar for LiveLaw, Barse says, "Our children are the most vulnerable segment of society. We need to respect their dignity. We need to make a better future for them."





