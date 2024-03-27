RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All juveniles must be kept out of jail
March 27, 2024  14:06
Representational image
We need to respect the dignity of our Children, says Sheela Barse, veteran activist and journalist often credited with introducing the concept of child rights in India. 

Barse, who played a major role in enactment of a uniform Juvenile Justice law in the 1980s, and led several public interest litigation cases before the Supreme Court of India, was also instrumental in framing policies against human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and child labour. 

In a conversation with Anurag Bhaskar for LiveLaw, Barse says, "Our children are the most vulnerable segment of society. We need to respect their dignity. We need to make a better future for them." 

You can read the interview here.
