2 'SP candidates' file nominations from Rampur, Moradabad

Confusion prevailed in Rampur and Morababad Lok Sabha constituencies over the authorised Samajwadi Party candidates as two of them, each from both the seats, filed their nominations on Wednesday claiming themselves to be the original party candidate.





In Rampur, Asim Raja, who had contested the 2022 Lok Sabha byelection as an SP candidate, filed his nomination papers claiming himself to be the party candidate.





Mohibulla Nadvi, who is the imam of a mosque in Delhi, also filed his nominations making similar claims.





Nadvi told reporters that he is an authorised party candidate and SP president Akhilesh Yadav is backing him.





While both the candidates claimed themselves to be the real party candidate, the SP has not said anything about them.





Similarly in Moradabad, SP leader Ruchi Veera filed the nomination papers as an SP candidate on Wednesday while sitting MP S T Hasan had filed them on Tuesday.





Talking to reporters, Veera claimed that she has filed her nomination papers as an SP candidate.





SP spokesperson Farhrul Hasan Chand said the SP is a democratic party and there is no confusion.





"Whosoever the party leadership wants, will contest the polls," he said, adding that the situation will be clear by evening.





Both Rampur and Moradabad are going to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19, and Wednesday was the last date for filing of nomination papers. -- PTI

