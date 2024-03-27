RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


18 stocks advance as Sensex ends higher
March 27, 2024  17:33
The 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday climbed 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,996.31 with 18 of its stocks advancing and 12 closing lower. 

During the day, it jumped 668.43 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,138.73. 

The broader Nifty of NSE rebounded by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 22,123.65. 

As many as 22 Nifty shares gained while 27 declined and one closed unchanged. 

Auto, banking and energy shares supported the recovery while FMCG and IT shares declined due to profit taking. 

Among Sensex shares, Reliance Industries rose the most by 3.6 per cent, adding more than 312 points to the upside. 

Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers. 

Wipro, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors were among the laggards.
