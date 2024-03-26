Workers of allies BJP, JDS clash in Karnataka

A clash erupted between Janata Dal-Secular and the Bharatiya Janata Party workers during a joint coordination meeting in Tumakuru district on Monday.



The two sides clashed on stage at Thuruvekere during an election meeting organised to campaign for their alliance candidate, Somanna.



Reportedly, the incident unfolded after JD-S MLA M T Krishnappa accused BJP leader Kondajji Vishwanath of being accountable for his loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Vishwanath, who was in the JD-S earlier and later crossed over to the BJP, was visibly upset. Before he could step forward to speak, Somanna stopped him.



The issue was eventually handled later in the day.



Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that the alliance of the BJP and JD-S will have a 'positive impact' on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.



"BJP-JDS coming together has given strength to both parties at the grassroots levels. I'm very confident that in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, this alliance will have a very positive impact. In many seats where our vote shares are very good, it will further increase," Surya told ANI on Monday.



He further said that in many seats, this alliance will be a game-changer in the Lok Sabha elections.



JD-S Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that after JD-S and BJP struck an alliance, Congress leaders were scared.



"As JD(S) and BJP made an alliance, Congress leaders know the result very clearly. In Karnataka, we have 28 seats and in all these constituencies, we have a very natural alliance and a healthy atmosphere. Congress clearly knows they will be restricted to single-digit numbers and people won't fall for their guarantees," Kumaraswamy said.



Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.



The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4.

