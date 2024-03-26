RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three students drown after Holi celebrations in Odisha
March 26, 2024  16:42
File image
File image
At least three students drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in Odisha's Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts, the police said. 

In Cuttack, a Class-12 student drowned in a pond at Karamuan village, while in Jagatsinghpur, a minor died while taking bath at Katkula village, they said. 

As per reports, a 10-year-old boy drowned in Balasore's Soro following Holi celebrations, a police officer said. 

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. -- PTI
