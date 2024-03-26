RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now BJP in a soup over remarks against Mamata
March 26, 2024  21:41
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/File image
A controversy erupted on Tuesday after senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Dilip Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip. 

The Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Ghosh, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct. 

The Trinamool Congress shared the purported video clip in which Ghosh was heard making the remarks and claimed that it reflects the "DNA of the saffron camp". 

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip. 

The former West Bengal BJP president, who is contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)". 

"When she goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify...," he said. 

Ghosh, the sitting MP from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, was referring to the TMC's 2021 poll slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai". -- PTI
