RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No bypoll in Akola West assembly seat, says HC; sets aside EC notification
March 26, 2024  21:20
image
The Bombay high court's Nagpur bench on Tuesday set aside the Election Commission notification issued for holding bypoll in the Akola West assembly constituency in Maharashtra on April 26. 

A division bench of Justices Anil Killor and MS Jawalkar declared that there shall be no by-election in the assembly segment, which fell vacant after its sitting MLA died late last year, as the new member will get less than one year to represent the constituency. 

The HC delivered the judgement on a petition filed by Akola resident Anil Dubey, praying to set aside the EC notification issued in mid-March for conducting bypoll in the constituency. 

The petitioner argued that the remaining tenure of the new MLA will be less than one year. 

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in October. 

The court observed that the new incoming member would get a period of less than one year and therefore it (holding bypoll) would be a violation of section 151 (A) of the Representation of the People Act. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wangchuk ends 21-day hunger strike for Ladakh statehood, stir to continue
Wangchuk ends 21-day hunger strike for Ladakh statehood, stir to continue

The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation.

Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew
Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew

According to the vessel information provided by the Synergy Marine Group, the crew was "All Indian, 22 in total".

Mukhtar Ansari poisoned in jail, alleges brother
Mukhtar Ansari poisoned in jail, alleges brother

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district early Tuesday with a complaint of abdominal pain.

IPL PIX: CSK's Dube, Ravindra steal the show!
IPL PIX: CSK's Dube, Ravindra steal the show!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Afghanistan shock India
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Afghanistan shock India

India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeat in recent years despite Sunil Chhetri's 94th international goal in his 150th match.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances