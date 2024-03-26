RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, John Abraham invest in Subko
March 26, 2024  22:01
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan
Subko, a specialty coffee roaster and craft bakehouse based in Mumbai, has raised USD 10 million in a fundraising round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath at a valuation of approximately USD 34 million. 

The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group, a statement said. 

The funds will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products, it said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wangchuk ends 21-day hunger strike for Ladakh statehood, stir to continue
Wangchuk ends 21-day hunger strike for Ladakh statehood, stir to continue

The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation.

Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew
Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew

According to the vessel information provided by the Synergy Marine Group, the crew was "All Indian, 22 in total".

Mukhtar Ansari poisoned in jail, alleges brother
Mukhtar Ansari poisoned in jail, alleges brother

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district early Tuesday with a complaint of abdominal pain.

IPL PIX: CSK's Dube, Ravindra steal the show!
IPL PIX: CSK's Dube, Ravindra steal the show!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Afghanistan shock India
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Afghanistan shock India

India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeat in recent years despite Sunil Chhetri's 94th international goal in his 150th match.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances