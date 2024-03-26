RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai won't face any water cut: BMC
March 26, 2024  22:47
File image
The Mumbai civic body has no plans to impose any water cut in the metropolis as sufficient water is available in reservoirs. 

"Due to low rainfall between June and September 2023, relatively less water is available in reservoirs, but the water supply to the city won't get affected," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated on Tuesday. 

The state government has also made additional water available for Mumbai from the reserve quota, it said. 

A high-level meeting was held at the civic headquarters on Tuesday to review the water supply situation of the metropolis. 

"The municipal administration is keeping a close eye on the available water storage in the dam," the BMC said and appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously. -- PTI
