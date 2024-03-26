RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai overtakes Beijing as billionaires' capital
March 26, 2024  17:12
India's financial capital Mumbai has emerged as the home to the maximum number of billionaires, surpassing Beijing, a report said on Tuesday. 

According to the Hurun Global Rich List, Mumbai is home to a total of 92 billionaires as against 91 in Beijing. 

India is home to 271 billionaires as against 814 in China, the Hurun list said. 

The global rich list has come days after a report flagged concerns on rising inequality in India. 

As per a paper titled "Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj", the top one per cent population in India owned 40 percent of the wealth in 2023 as against 22.6 percent in early 2000. 

The Hurun report said, Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani retained his position as the richest Indian with a fortune of $115 billion. 

Ambani added 40 percent or $33 billion to his wealth in the last year. 

Gautam Adani, whose fortunes took a battering after a short seller report alleging biggest scam in corporate history, was able to recoup some losses and added 62 percent to his net-worth in the last year, the report said. 

Globally, Ambani is the tenth richest on the list led by Elon Musk with a fortune of $231 billion. 

Adani ranked 15th on the global list, it said. -- PTI
