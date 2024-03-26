RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man fined Rs 33,000 for flouting road rules while shooting 'vulgar' reel
March 26, 2024  20:35
File image
File image
A scooter-owner was slapped with fines totalling Rs 33,000 for violating road safety rules in Noida after a video surfaced online showing three people riding it, two of them women locked in a "vulgar' embrace as they faced each other and played with colours. 

The suggestive video clip appeared to have been uploaded from the Instagram handle of one of the riders. 

While the two women hug and smear each other on the pillion, a man rides the two-wheeler. 

Purported clips of the reel were seen on social media platforms where several users slammed it for "vulgarity and obscenity" in public. 

Taking cognisance of online complaints on 'X' on Monday, the Noida traffic police said, "As per rules, action has been taken against the vehicle concerned for violation of traffic rules by issuing an e-challan (fine of Rs 33,000)." 

The challan has been issued for six violations of different laws, including the Motor Vehicles Act. 

The penalties were issued for not wearing helmets, dangerous driving, violation of prescribed standards for air pollution, and disobedience of any lawful direction given by the authority, among others, according to the challans. 

Meanwhile, some social media users slammed the video makers for "vulgarity", while it also sparked a debate online which took a communal turn. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named its candidates for assembly bypolls in several states, fielding six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress.

5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak
5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak

At least five Chinese nationals were among the six persons killed on Tuesday when an explosive-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Pakistan's troubled northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.

Adani adds another feather to his cap
Adani adds another feather to his cap

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Ports in Odisha from Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Orissa Stevedores Ltd at an equity value of Rs 1,349 crore. In...

Summer sowing may ease inflation: FinMin
Summer sowing may ease inflation: FinMin

The finance ministry expects a broad-based moderation in inflationary pressures on the back of an anticipated reduction in food prices as a result of the uptick in summer sowing. The retail inflation rate remained stubbornly clung to...

Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew
Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew

According to the vessel information provided by the Synergy Marine Group, the crew was "All Indian, 22 in total".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances