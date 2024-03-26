RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Losers and gainers in the Sensex pack
March 26, 2024  19:03
image
The 30-share BSE Sensex on Tuesday declined by 361.64 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 72,470.30 with 20 of its components ending in the red and 10 in the green. 

During the day, it fell by 468.91 points or 0.64 per cent to 72,363.03 points. 

The broader Nifty of NSE declined 92.05 points or 0.42 per cent to 22,004.70 as 30 of its constituents dropped and 20 advanced. 

Among Sensex shares, PowerGrid fell the most, by 2.07 per cent. 

Bharti Airtel dropped 1.99 per cent amid its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom announcing the launch of its Rs 4,275-crore IPO on April 3 at a price band of Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share. 

HDFC Bank declined 1.11 per cent contributing over 106 points to the total fall in Sensex. 

Reliance Industries fell 0.88 per cent, adding over 77 points to the fall. 

IT major Wipro dropped 1.5 per cent, Infosys by 1 per cent and TCS by 0.92 per cent and were a major drag on key indices. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Asian Paints were also among the losers. 

Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Butter chicken's origin: Delhi restaurant moves HC against rival over remarks
Butter chicken's origin: Delhi restaurant moves HC against rival over remarks

Justice Sanjeev Narula asked the proprietors of Moti Mahal to submit an affidavit, affirming their effort to distance themselves from the statement in articles that have been published.

Sensex, Nifty drop on foreign fund outflows, weak US markets
Sensex, Nifty drop on foreign fund outflows, weak US markets

From the Sensex basket, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the major laggards. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata...

Pre-trial stay on news hits freedom of speech, rules SC in Bloomberg vs Zee
Pre-trial stay on news hits freedom of speech, rules SC in Bloomberg vs Zee

Courts should not grant ex-parte injunctions against publication of a news article barring in exceptional cases as it may have severe ramifications for the right to freedom of speech of the author and the public's right to know, the...

Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named its candidates for assembly bypolls in several states, fielding six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress.

Every woman deserves dignity, hurt by remarks on Mandi: Kangana amid row
Every woman deserves dignity, hurt by remarks on Mandi: Kangana amid row

The Congress has been in the crosshairs after demeaning remarks on Ranaut and Mandi were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances