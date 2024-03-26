Losers and gainers in the Sensex pack





During the day, it fell by 468.91 points or 0.64 per cent to 72,363.03 points.





The broader Nifty of NSE declined 92.05 points or 0.42 per cent to 22,004.70 as 30 of its constituents dropped and 20 advanced.





Among Sensex shares, PowerGrid fell the most, by 2.07 per cent.





Bharti Airtel dropped 1.99 per cent amid its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom announcing the launch of its Rs 4,275-crore IPO on April 3 at a price band of Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share.





HDFC Bank declined 1.11 per cent contributing over 106 points to the total fall in Sensex.





Reliance Industries fell 0.88 per cent, adding over 77 points to the fall.





IT major Wipro dropped 1.5 per cent, Infosys by 1 per cent and TCS by 0.92 per cent and were a major drag on key indices.





Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Asian Paints were also among the losers.





Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Tuesday declined by 361.64 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 72,470.30 with 20 of its components ending in the red and 10 in the green.