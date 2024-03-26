RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


London court stays Julian Assange's 'immediate' extradition
March 26, 2024  23:01
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has fended off the threat of immediate extradition to the United States after the latest ruling by the high court in London, which has signalled it may allow him to appeal his case, CNN reported. 

Notably, if extradited to the US, the 52-year-old Australian citizen will have to stand on trial on chargesof espionage relating to WikiLeaks's release of classified documents relating to the US-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. 

The trial could see him spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to Al Jazeera. 

The court gave the US government three weeks to give a series of assurances around Assange's First Amendment rights and that he would not face the death penalty. 

If the US fails to give these assurances, Assange would be allowed to appeal his extradition. 

At a two-day hearing last month, Assange sought permission to review the 2022 extradition decision signed off by the UK. 

A panel of two judges said in their Tuesday ruling that Assange would not be extradited immediately, giving the US a three-week window to provide assurances that he would enjoy similar legal rights as US citizens. 

"If those assurances are not given, then leave to appeal will be given and there will then be an appeal hearing," the judgement read. -- ANI
