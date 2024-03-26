RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC orders immediate action on Deve Gowda's plaint
March 26, 2024  14:36
image
The Election Commission has directed the chief electoral officer of Karnataka to take 'immediate appropriate action' on a complaint filed by Janata Dal-Secular president H D Deve Gowda that Congress MP D K Suresh was allegedly planning distribution of freebies and the state poll machinery failed to take swift action.

In a letter to the state CEO, the EC asked him to take action keeping in mind the provisions of the model code of conduct and relevant laws, and sought a compliance report at the earliest.

The EC letter was sent out on March 21 based on a complaint of former prime minister Gowda to the poll panel.

The JD-S leader has alleged that the state election machinery failed to take swift action to prevent the 'corrupt activities' in the Bengaluru (Rural) Lok Sabha seat.

He alleged that the freebies were removed from a godown as the field machinery failed to take appropriate action.

"...there is not only dereliction of duties by the concerned officer but the officers are afraid of taking action against the present MP, who is the brother of D K Shivkumar, deputy chief minister..." Gowda alleged.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye first win
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye first win

Mumbai Indians will aim to land the killer punch after fluffing an easy run-chase in their opener when they meet a dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

TCS likely to offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers
TCS likely to offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, is planning to increase salaries by an average of 7-8 per cent for its offsite employees and 2-4 per cent for its onsite staffers in 2024-25. High performers can expect...

Madgaon Express, Savarkar Fare Well
Madgaon Express, Savarkar Fare Well

Neither films were rejected by the audience, something that has happened with so many recent, mid-budget films.

'I Decided Enough Of The Congress!'
'I Decided Enough Of The Congress!'

'After giving my own money to this party, I was insulted.'' 'Neither this party nor its leaders have no respect for women.'

Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named its candidates for assembly bypolls in several states, fielding six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances