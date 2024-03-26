RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong's Nakul Nath files nomination from Chhindwara
March 26, 2024  16:14
image
Nakul Nath, the lone Congress winner in the last general elections in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from his traditional Chhindwara constituency, which his father and former chief minister Kamal Nath represented for nine terms.

Accompanied by his wife and parents, including former MP Alka Nath, Nakul submitted his papers to the returning officer in Chhindwara. Before that, the senior and junior Nath worshipped at the Lord Hanuman temple in the town.

His supporters also took out a rally, which was attended by state Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, the BJP in 2019 had won 28, barring Chhindwara. The saffron party has fielded its district unit president Vivek Bunty Sahu against Nakul Nath.

Though the Chhindwara seat has been the bastion of the Congress, with the grand old party losing elections here just once, BJP is channelling all its energies to wrest this seat this time.

In 2019, Nakul Nath won his maiden election from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat by over 37,000 votes against BJP's Nathan Shah. The senior Nath had won from this constituency in 2014 by 1.16 lakh votes against the BJP's Chandrabhan Singh.

Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency Nakul Nath files his nomination papers, in the presence of his father and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, ahead of General elections, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

6 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak
6 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak

At least six Chinese nationals were killed on Tuesday when an explosive-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Pakistan's troubled northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.

Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into 'out and out' athletes: KP
Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into 'out and out' athletes: KP

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday said fitness freak Virat Kohli has turned his teammates into "out and out athletes" and called him the man responsible for an incredible turnaround in Indian cricket.

Border-Gavaskar series opener to be held in Perth
Border-Gavaskar series opener to be held in Perth

The blockbuster five-match Test series between India and Australia will get underway at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22, the venue replacing Adelaide Oval as the national cricket board's preferred choice for the season opener.

Amid row, Sukhu calls Kangana 'daughter of Himachal'
Amid row, Sukhu calls Kangana 'daughter of Himachal'

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called Kangana Ranaut the 'daughter of Himachal' amid the backlash the Congress is facing over a purportedly objectionable post against the actress-turned politician.

Farhan-Shibani-Anusha Play Holi
Farhan-Shibani-Anusha Play Holi

Like every year, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi party at their Mumbai home, Janki Kutir, and invited family and friends over.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances