China asks India to respect its claim over South China Sea after Jaishankar backs Philippines





"Maritime disputes are issues between countries concerned and any third party is not in a position to interfere," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to a question.





"We urge the relevant side to face facts of the issues of the South China Sea, respect the sovereignty and maritime interests of China and the efforts made by the regional countries in upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea," Li said.





He was replying to a question at a media briefing in Beijing on the remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that India supports the sovereignty of the Philippines.





Jaishankar is currently in Manila on an official visit during which he held talks with Philippines foreign secretary Enrique Manalo.





India firmly supports the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty and wants to explore new areas of cooperation, including in defence and security, Jaishankar said earlier in Manila amid the Southeast Asian nation's maritime dispute with China in the South China Sea. -- PTI

