BRS leader Kavitha taken to Tihar Jail following court order: Officials
March 26, 2024  18:45
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha was taken to Tihar Jail, prison officials said, after a Delhi court on Tuesday sent her to judicial custody till April 9 on the Enforcement Directorate's plea that if released, the "highly-influential" arrestee was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. 

The 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader was arrested by the central probe agency in a Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case on March 15. 

"She has reached Tihar Jail and will be lodged in jail number 6, which is the women's jail. Her medical examination will be conducted," an official said. 

Kavitha was sent to the ED's custody for seven days on March 16. On Saturday, her remand was extended by three days. -- PTI
