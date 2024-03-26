RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BRS leader Kavitha sent to judicial custody
March 26, 2024  14:06
image
A court in New Delhi on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha to 14-day judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy scam case. 

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek an extension of her custodial interrogation.

The BRS leader was sent to seven-day ED custody on March 16 and it was extended by three days last Saturday.

During the proceedings, Kavitha's advocate Nitesh Rana sought interim bail on the grounds of her minor son's exam.

The counsel for the ED countered the bail, saying even if interim bail is to be considered, then opportunity must be given for filing a reply.

The ED underlined that for both interim and regular bail there were stringent provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15 Kavitha's counsel also sought permission for physically inspecting the documents submitted by the agency in a sealed cover under provisions 19 (2) of the PMLA.

According to the provision, the authorities concerned, immediately after making an arrest were required to forward the arrest order along with the material in its possession to the court.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye first win
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye first win

Mumbai Indians will aim to land the killer punch after fluffing an easy run-chase in their opener when they meet a dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

TCS likely to offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers
TCS likely to offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, is planning to increase salaries by an average of 7-8 per cent for its offsite employees and 2-4 per cent for its onsite staffers in 2024-25. High performers can expect...

Madgaon Express, Savarkar Fare Well
Madgaon Express, Savarkar Fare Well

Neither films were rejected by the audience, something that has happened with so many recent, mid-budget films.

'I Decided Enough Of The Congress!'
'I Decided Enough Of The Congress!'

'After giving my own money to this party, I was insulted.'' 'Neither this party nor its leaders have no respect for women.'

Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named its candidates for assembly bypolls in several states, fielding six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances