BJP fields 4 Cong turncoat MLAs, ex-Independent for Guj assembly bypolls
March 26, 2024  17:33
File image
File image
Four Congress turncoat MLAs, including former leader of opposition Arjun Modhwadia, and an independent legislator, all of whom resigned from the Gujarat assembly membership in the last few months, were on Tuesday fielded by the ruling BJP for bypolls in five constituencies. 

These five seats -- Vijapur, Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat and Vaghodia - fell vacant after their sitting MLAs, four from the Congress and one independent, resigned between December 2023 and March 2024 and subsequently joined the BJP. 

An official list declaring them to be BJP candidates for the bypolls to these five seats was issued by the party in Ahmedabad. 

The Congress MLAs who resigned were CJ Chavda (Vijapur), Arjun Modhwadia (Porbandar), Arvind Ladani (Manavadar) and Chirag Patel (Khambhat). Apart from them, independent MLA from Vaghodia, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, had also resigned as legislator and joined the saffron party. 

Now, the BJP has chosen these five former MLAs to fight the bypolls on the party's symbol from their respective seats. 

They all were elected as legislators after defeating BJP candidates in the assembly polls held in December 2022, in which the saffron party won 156 of the 182 seats. 

The Congress is yet to announce its candidates for these five assembly seats. -- PTI
