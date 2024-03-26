RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Acs frozen, broke, no money for campaign: Cong
March 26, 2024  18:15
File image
File image
Congress on Tuesday said its candidates were facing a bit of a financial crunch while campaigning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls due to the party's accounts being frozen by the Central government. 

Congress Working Committee member and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said that all party candidates "were in a financial crunch." 

"The party has had its accounts frozen and is unable to give us the kind of support we would have liked to have from our party. 

"We have, nonetheless, very loyal and hardworking Congress workers everywhere who are doing what they can and when the Election Commission allows us to raise funds legally from the public, we will do so," Tharoor said. 

He expressed confidence that the public will not let the Congress campaign stumble because of a lack of money. 

Leader of Opposition in the assembly VD Satheesan too pointed out that there was a lack of funds for the poll campaigning. 

"We cannot provide funds to our workers like the BJP and the CPI-M can. The people of Kerala know that. Through their votes they will show that democracy is more important than money and propaganda," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pre-trial stay on news hits freedom of speech, rules SC in Bloomberg vs Zee
Pre-trial stay on news hits freedom of speech, rules SC in Bloomberg vs Zee

Courts should not grant ex-parte injunctions against publication of a news article barring in exceptional cases as it may have severe ramifications for the right to freedom of speech of the author and the public's right to know, the...

Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs
Himachal bypolls: BJP fields all 6 disqualified Cong MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named its candidates for assembly bypolls in several states, fielding six disqualified MLAs of the Himachal Pradesh assembly in the state days after they joined the party after leaving the Congress.

Every woman deserves dignity, hurt by remarks on Mandi: Kangana amid row
Every woman deserves dignity, hurt by remarks on Mandi: Kangana amid row

The Congress has been in the crosshairs after demeaning remarks on Ranaut and Mandi were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir.

Day after fire tragedy, MP temple bans outside colours during Rangpanchami
Day after fire tragedy, MP temple bans outside colours during Rangpanchami

The administration has declared that devotees will not be permitted to bring external colours into the temple premises in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

Kohli first Indian to achieve this T20 landmark...
Kohli first Indian to achieve this T20 landmark...

Virat Kohli is the first Indian to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances