AAP to gherao PM residence, Sec 144 imposed
March 26, 2024  08:27
image
The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the Aam Aadmi Party called for a 'gherao' to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday.

The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital.

A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest.

"Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said. 

"Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had earlier announced plans to 'gherao' the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest.

Rai had also said that 'mega protests' would be held nationwide.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21.

He is in the agency's custody till Thursday.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours, the central agency has claimed.  -- PTI
