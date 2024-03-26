RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP protest: Delhi Metro shuts 3 stations
March 26, 2024  10:07
image
Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons.

Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, 'Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice.'

The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

He is in ED custody till March 28.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Security outside Patel Chowk metro station. Photograph: ANI on X
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'

'If Kejriwal is adamant on running his government from jail, then his government could be dismissed and Article 356 imposed on Delhi, in other words President's rule in Delhi.'

Sonam's Birthday Party For Mom
Sonam's Birthday Party For Mom

It was a double celebration at Anil Kapoor's house. Besides Holi, family and friends also got together to celebrate AK's wife, Sunita, on her birthday.

Farhan-Shibani At Shabana-Javed's Holi Bash
Farhan-Shibani At Shabana-Javed's Holi Bash

Like every year, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi party at their Mumbai home, Janki Kutir, and invited family and friends over.

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'This is the biggest crisis Kejriwal is facing in his life.' 'If he is able to come out of this, then he will have a great future.'

Top 10 Skills To Succeed At Work
Top 10 Skills To Succeed At Work

Digital literacy is emerging as the professional language of 2024. It is the ability to process complex data sets, deploy critical communication technologies appropriately and validate your importance at your workplace, explains Jagdeep...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances