AAP protest: Delhi Metro shuts 3 stations

Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons.





Entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.





In a post on X, the DMRC said, 'Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice.'





The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).





Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.





He is in ED custody till March 28. -- PTI





IMAGE: Security outside Patel Chowk metro station. Photograph: ANI on X

