RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
50 rescued as fire breaks out at corporate park in Mumbai
March 26, 2024  11:59
Representational image
Representational image
Nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said. 

Those rescued had been stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building, where the fire started around 9.25 am, a civic official said. 

They were moved to safety through a staircase and with the help of turn-table ladders. 

There are no reports of any injury to anyone so far, the official said. 

Another civic official said the fire is confined to the sixth floor of the building Avior Corporate Park on LBS Road. The fire affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units, wooden furniture and office records over an area of about 1,000 square feet of the commercial building, he said. 

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders and other vehicles have been pressed into the firefighting operation, he said. 

Personnel from the Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised at the spot, he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mahipal Lomror aces 'weird' role of Impact Player
Mahipal Lomror aces 'weird' role of Impact Player

On a balmy Monday night, Mahipal Lomror gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru two tantalising options - an 'Impact Player' who can yank the match away from the opposition and a potential successor to Dinesh Karthik, their designated finisher...

Can Flipkart taste success in quick commerce space?
Can Flipkart taste success in quick commerce space?

Eight years ago, Flipkart started a new service called Nearby to deliver fruit, vegetable, soap, and other everyday items from supermarkets to customers within an hour of receiving the order.

Work Begins On The Full Budget
Work Begins On The Full Budget

Thrust on infrastructure and capital expenditure is expected to continue in the Union Budget for FY25.

Kejriwal issues another directive from ED custody
Kejriwal issues another directive from ED custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from the Enforcement Directorate custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh...

Miami Open: Swiatek, Gauff stunned in fourth round
Miami Open: Swiatek, Gauff stunned in fourth round

Iga Swiatek's hopes of landing another 'Sunshine Double' ended in a 6-4, 6-2 fourth round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday as the world number one joined third seed Coco Gauff in making an early exit from the Miami Open.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances