22 Indian crew on ship that hit Baltimore bridge

22 Indian crew on ship that hit Baltimore bridgeMarch 26, 2024 19:42
Just In: As per ship management company Synergy, the crew of 22 on 'Dali', the cargo ship that collided against the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, is "all Indian," tweets Yoshita Singh, PTI's New York correspondent.
Details soon.
