RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Youth chanting 'Modi, Modi' should be slapped: K'taka Min
March 25, 2024  18:33
image
Youths and students who raise "Modi, Modi" slogans should be slapped, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has said, as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of not honouring the promise to create two crore jobs per year.
         
 The Kannada and Culture Minister also said the BJP should be ashamed to ask for votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections as, he alleged, it has failed on the development front as well.
        
"They should be ashamed, with what face are they coming to seek votes. They are incompetent to do even a single development work. They had promised to give two crore jobs. Did they give jobs to anyone? When asked for jobs they say -- sell 'pakoras'. They should be ashamed," Tangadagi said.
        
Addressing a Congress workers' meeting at Karatagi in Koppal district on Sunday, he said: "If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi' (slogans), they should be slapped."
       
"One has to be ashamed. Is it a small thing? They promised two crore jobs a year, it should have been 20 crore jobs now in 10 years," he added.
       
Senior BJP leader and party's former national General Secretary C T Ravi hit out at the Congress over the Minister's comments.
         
"Realising that CONgress is going to lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections very badly, CONgis are stooping to new lows. And they call PM Modi a dictator!" he posted on 'X'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity
Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity

Talking about the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies/US this year and inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he said that the T20 World Cup in New York will be driven by expats.

Rahul to face same outcome as in Amethi: BJP's Wayanad candidate
Rahul to face same outcome as in Amethi: BJP's Wayanad candidate

'Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the constituency'

'Modi ka sabse bada dar...': AAP launches 'DP campaign'
'Modi ka sabse bada dar...': AAP launches 'DP campaign'

Atishi said that all AAP leaders and volunteers will change their profile picture on X, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media accounts with the new one showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars captioned "Modi Ka...

Desis Rally For Secular India
Desis Rally For Secular India

The Constitution's Preamble says that we Indians have resolved to secure for Indians 'fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual'. Fraternity can come only when we stand up for each other. The desis of the Boston South Asian...

Dropped Kishan chats with BCCI boss Shah, sparking comeback rumours
Dropped Kishan chats with BCCI boss Shah, sparking comeback rumours

Jay Shah was seen having a light-hearted chat with Kishan and national captain Rohit Sharma.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances