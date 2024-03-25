Sikkim CM to contest from 2 assembly seats, fields wife against Chamling

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will contest from two assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls even as his wife Krishna Kumari Rai will take on the opposition SDF's president Pawan Kumar Chamling in Namchi-Singhithang seat.





The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Monday released its candidate list for all the 32 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the Himalayan state. It re-nominated incumbent MP Indra Hang Subba for the Lok Sabha seat.





The decision to field Tamang from the constituencies of Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, and his wife against Chamling, a five-term CM, has been taken by the SKM parliamentary board, Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti told reporters in Gangtok.





Upreti has been fielded from Arithang assembly constituency.





The SKM has given tickets to nine ministers and dropped two others.

The ruling party has also dropped the chief minister's son Aditya Golay from Soreng-Chakung seat with Tamang himself deciding to contest from there.





The SKM also rewarded three BJP defectors -- Rajkumari Thapa, Sonam Venchungpa and Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha -- with tickets from Rangang-Yangyang, Martam-Rumtek and Dzongu seats respectively. -- PTI