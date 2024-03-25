RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sikkim CM to contest from 2 assembly seats, fields wife against Chamling
March 25, 2024  15:41
image
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will contest from two assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls even as his wife Krishna Kumari Rai will take on the opposition SDF's president Pawan Kumar Chamling in Namchi-Singhithang seat.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Monday released its candidate list for all the 32 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the Himalayan state. It re-nominated incumbent MP Indra Hang Subba for the Lok Sabha seat.

The decision to field Tamang from the constituencies of Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, and his wife against Chamling, a five-term CM, has been taken by the SKM parliamentary board, Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti told reporters in Gangtok.

Upreti has been fielded from Arithang assembly constituency.

The SKM has given tickets to nine ministers and dropped two others.
The ruling party has also dropped the chief minister's son Aditya Golay from Soreng-Chakung seat with Tamang himself deciding to contest from there.

The SKM also rewarded three BJP defectors -- Rajkumari Thapa, Sonam Venchungpa and Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha -- with tickets from Rangang-Yangyang, Martam-Rumtek and Dzongu seats respectively. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ex-NITI Aayog employee dies in freak accident in London
Ex-NITI Aayog employee dies in freak accident in London

Cheistha Kochhar, 33, was a Doctoral Candidate studying behavioural research since she moved to London from Gurugram, Haryana, last year.

In Pictures - India revels in riot of colours
In Pictures - India revels in riot of colours

India was drenched in hues of the rainbow on Monday as people celebrated Holi, the festival colours, on Monday and smeared 'gulal' on each other.

JNUSU gets first Dalit president after 30 yrs as Left sweeps polls
JNUSU gets first Dalit president after 30 yrs as Left sweeps polls

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Sunday elected its first Dalit president from the Left-backed groups after nearly three decades.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India to play 5 Tests in Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India to play 5 Tests in Australia

Australia and India will compete in a five-Test series For the first time since 1991-92.

Meet BJP's 1st woman candidate for LS poll from Goa
Meet BJP's 1st woman candidate for LS poll from Goa

The 49-year-old entrepreneur oversees the media and real estate arm of Dempo Industries as its executive director.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances