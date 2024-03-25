RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pallavi Dempo, BJP's 1st woman candidate from Goa in LS polls
March 25, 2024  12:34
image
Dempo Industries executive director Pallavi Dempo is the first woman candidate in Bharatiya Janata Party's poll history in Goa who will contest Lok Sabha elections on the party ticket.  

The BJP on Sunday declared Dempo's candidature from South Goa in its latest list of 111 candidates for general elections.

A Goan entrepreneur and educationist, Dempo holds a graduate degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur oversees the media and real estate arm of Dempo Industries as its executive director.

The South Goa seat is currently represented by Congress leader Francisco Sardinha.

The BJP had won this constituency only twice since 1962.   

South Goa constituency, spread across 20 assembly segments, had changed hands among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP won this seat in the 1999 and 2014 elections but couldn't retain it.  

Dempo's husband Shrinivas Dempo is a noted industrialist who heads the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sara Feels Gratitude For...
Sara Feels Gratitude For...

Ranveer is lost in thought... Aditi gets sun-kissed...Shakti Mohan goes to Sri Lanka...

Hardik Pandya Booed At Modi Stadium
Hardik Pandya Booed At Modi Stadium

Vignettes from IPL 2024...

Those Magnificent Women Riders
Those Magnificent Women Riders

Sari-clad women ride their Bullet bikes across the streets of Nagpur.

F1 PIX: Verstappen's winning run ends!
F1 PIX: Verstappen's winning run ends!

The Dutchman's run of nine successive wins was snapped as he broke down on lap four with a brake problem.

Mining baron Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP ahead of LS polls
Mining baron Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP ahead of LS polls

'BJP was always there in my blood, but due to some reasons I had gone out, but today I feel I have come back to my mother's lap. Looking at my brothers here, I don't feel like I'm coming back to the BJP office after 13 years'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances