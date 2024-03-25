Pallavi Dempo, BJP's 1st woman candidate from Goa in LS polls

Dempo Industries executive director Pallavi Dempo is the first woman candidate in Bharatiya Janata Party's poll history in Goa who will contest Lok Sabha elections on the party ticket.





The BJP on Sunday declared Dempo's candidature from South Goa in its latest list of 111 candidates for general elections.





A Goan entrepreneur and educationist, Dempo holds a graduate degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune.





The 49-year-old entrepreneur oversees the media and real estate arm of Dempo Industries as its executive director.





The South Goa seat is currently represented by Congress leader Francisco Sardinha.





The BJP had won this constituency only twice since 1962.





South Goa constituency, spread across 20 assembly segments, had changed hands among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP won this seat in the 1999 and 2014 elections but couldn't retain it.





Dempo's husband Shrinivas Dempo is a noted industrialist who heads the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI). -- PTI