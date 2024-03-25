RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CPI-M moves ECI against minister for using Hindu deity's image in poll banner
March 25, 2024  19:27
image
Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist on Wednesday accused senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan of misusing the picture of a deity of a well-known Hindu temple in his election banner and approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking appropriate action.
   
Muraleedharan is the BJP candidate in nearby Attingal constituency located in the southern part of the state.

In a complaint lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer, the Left party pointed out that a flex board featuring Muraleedharan along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been erected within the famed Janardhana Swami Temple located in nearby Varkala which attracts a sizeable crowd of worshippers daily.

Expressing "grave concern" over the matter, senior CPI(M) leader C Jayan Babu further said that the banner prominently displays images of the principal deity of the shrine along with other divine figures positioned above the image of the BJP candidate.

Moreover, it also includes the official poll symbol of the BJP and urges voters to support the party candidate.

"This blatant appeal, utilising religious symbols, is undoubtedly a corrupt practice and a violation of the electoral norms as defined in Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People's Act," he alleged in the complaint.

Though it was presented as a gesture of reverence to the deity, it urges supporters to vote for the candidate, the complainant further said.

Stating that such practices are "illegal and a breach of the code of conduct", the Left party also demanded immediate action by the ECI to rectify violations committed by the saffron party candidate.

When reporters sought his reaction, Muraleedharan claimed he had no knowledge about the ruling party's complaint. A reply would be given if the ECI sought one, the union minister said, adding that he wouldn't be "intimidated" by the Marxist party's "threat". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blinkit, Zepto ignite the quick commerce firestorm
Blinkit, Zepto ignite the quick commerce firestorm

After a tentative start, quick commerce (q-commerce) is ablaze, with Blinkit and Zepto slugging it out in a market distinct from other competitors. The latest entrant is Flipkart, which is ramping up its infrastructure in around 12...

Sun Pharma's growth pill: Specialising in specialty and scaling in India
Sun Pharma's growth pill: Specialising in specialty and scaling in India

Traction for its specialty portfolio, a strong showing in the domestic market, and better regulatory compliance are positives for the country's largest pharmaceutical (pharma) company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Given the triggers,...

IPL: Chennai to host final on May 26, play-offs in Ahmedabad
IPL: Chennai to host final on May 26, play-offs in Ahmedabad

Delhi Capitals, who will play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam on March 31 and April 3, will have five games at their home ground. These matches are scheduled for April 20, 24, 27, May 7 and 14.

Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity
Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity

Talking about the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies/US this year and inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he said that the T20 World Cup in New York will be driven by expats.

Rahul to face same outcome as in Amethi: BJP's Wayanad candidate
Rahul to face same outcome as in Amethi: BJP's Wayanad candidate

'Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the constituency'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances