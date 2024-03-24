RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
March 24, 2024  09:57
image
In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Indian professional was killed in a car accident in the US state of Pennsylvania. 

Arshia Joshi lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21, the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Saturday, expressing deep condolences to her family. Joshi had completed her graduation last year. 

The Consulate said it is in touch with Joshi's family and local community leaders. 

Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest, it said, without divulging more details about the deceased. 

Volunteer-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid is assisting in sending Joshi's mortal remains to Delhi to her family. 

TEAM Aid's primary focus has been to help members of the Indian community who are either travelling or living abroad and face dire situations such as accidents, suicides, homicides or sudden death of loved ones. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong list: Ajay Rai from Varanasi; suspense over Amethi, Raebareli continues
Cong list: Ajay Rai from Varanasi; suspense over Amethi, Raebareli continues

The suspense over whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the polls from Amethi and Raebareli respectively continued.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Catches!
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Catches!

A look at the best catches of the match.

KKR vs SRH: The Best Bowlers!
KKR vs SRH: The Best Bowlers!

A look at the best bowling performances in the KKR vs SRH match:

KKR Vs SRH: The Best Batters!
KKR Vs SRH: The Best Batters!

Who do you think was the best batters of the KKR-SRH game?

Pant's Emotional Return
Pant's Emotional Return

After 15 gruelling months, he captained the Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances