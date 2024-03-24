RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP teen hires 3 shooters to kill trader father, held
March 24, 2024  10:44
A 16-year-old boy who hired three shooters to kill his father has been apprehended, police in Pratapgarh said on Saturday. 

Businessman Mohammed Naeem (50) was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the Patti area in Pratapgarh on Thursday, they said. 

The three attackers -- Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni and Priyanshu -- have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said 

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they were allegedly hired by Naeem's son for the crime, the police said. 

"The minor told us that he hired the arrested shooters to murder his father and promised to pay them Rs 6 Lakh. He paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance with an assurance that he will pay the remaining amount once they kill his father," the officer said. -- PTI
