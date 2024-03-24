RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Protests in Delhi as teacher's brother rapes 4-yr-old
March 24, 2024  19:15
image
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old brother of her teacher at a tuition centre in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles, police said Sunday. 

They said a first information report (FIR) has been registered the accused arrested.

They also said inflammatory messages about the case are being circulated through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere, and urged people to maintain peace.

They said the alleged incident happened on Saturday and the victim has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Police said the protesters gathered near the house of the accused and vandalised some vehicles over rumours that no action was being taken.

They said a large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta rushed to the spot. 

'Last night (Saturday), a case of rape involving a four-year-old girl surfaced in the Mandawali police station. The police registered a case under appropriate sections and arrested the suspect on the same day,' she said in a statement.

There are many false messages and rumours circulating on social media about this case, she said.

'The girl is absolutely fine. She was sent to AIIMS because the One Stop Centre for children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,' said the DCP, adding that the girl's parents are with her. 

Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI-Videos, "We have arrested the accused and detained some of his family members. Some locals vandalised a few vehicles after they received some messages that no arrest has been made so far. Police force deployment has been made, no one will be allowed to breach law and order."

The girl is out of danger, he said. The officer further said the girl is being counselled apart from being given other assistance.

Sources said that after the alleged incident, the girl was crying and told her parents that while the teacher was away, his brother raped her at the tuition centre and also threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Stock markets would be driven by global trends and foreign investors' trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said adding that key equity indices may face volatile trends amid the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday....

Dynasties, old rivalries trouble Maharashtra alliances
Dynasties, old rivalries trouble Maharashtra alliances

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are facing multiple problems in Lok Sabha seats like Sangli, Madha and Satara in western Maharashtra due to political...

In Pictures - Samson, Sandeep help RR pull-off thrilling win over LSG
In Pictures - Samson, Sandeep help RR pull-off thrilling win over LSG

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Mohd Amir comes out of retirement, available for T20 World Cup
Mohd Amir comes out of retirement, available for T20 World Cup

Controversial Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has decided to come out of international retirement and make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.

Anuj Rawat eyes long-term role as RCB's wicket-keeper batter
Anuj Rawat eyes long-term role as RCB's wicket-keeper batter

Anuj Rawat on Sunday hoped to cement his position as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's long-term wicketkeeper batter after veteran Dinesh Karthik has announced that this will be his last IPL season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances