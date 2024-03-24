RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Phone tapping case: Two addtnl SPs arrested in Telangana
March 24, 2024  11:07
Two more senior police officials have been arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the case of phone tapping and destroying certain computer systems and official data. 

During investigation, additional DCP Thirupathanna and additional superintendent of police N Bhujanga Rao, were arrested, an official release from Hyderabad police late on Saturday night said. 

The two police officials had earlier worked as additional superintendents of police in the special intelligence bureau and intelligence department, respectively. 

They were accused of colluding with suspended DSP of the SIB, D Praneeth Rao, who was earlier arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. 

"During the questioning, the two police officials have confessed about their involvement in the reported crimes including conspiracy to monitor private persons illegally by developing their profiles abusing their official positions; to cause disappearance of evidence by destroying the public property to conceal their involvement in collusion with the already arrested D Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, DSP (under suspension) and some other persons", the release said. -- PTI
