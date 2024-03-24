RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody: AAP sources
March 24, 2024  09:46
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, AAP sources said on Sunday. 

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. 

A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28. 

"He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the party sources said. 

The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail. -- PTI
