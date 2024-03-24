RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JNU polls: ABVP leading in all 4 posts
March 24, 2024  17:40
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is leading in all four central panel positions as the counting of votes in the elections for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union election (JNUSU) is underway.

The polling for the JNUSU elections was held on Friday, March 22, 2024. 

JNU will get its next students' union after a gap of four years.

Nineteen candidates are in the fray eyeing the four central panel posts at JNU and 42 candidates for school counsellors.

With 1,995 votes counted so far, ABVP's Umesh Chandra Ajmeera is leading with 812 votes, followed by Unified Left candidate Dhananjay with 737 votes.

The post of vice president is seeing a tough fight between ABVP's Deepika Sharma leading with 661 votes and the Unified Left's Avijit Ghosh inching closer with 636 votes.

A similar trend is being observed in the posts of general secretary and joint secretary.

ABVP candidates are closely followed by Left candidates in these posts also.

Around 73 per cent cast their votes in the elections out of the total 7751 students registered.

The students' union has four central panel positions, namely, president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

The last JNUSU election was won by Left-wing student organisation, Student Federation of India's candidate Aishe Ghosh in 2019.

The left students outfits had allied to contest in the 2019 polls under the banner The United-Left alliance which included a coalition of All India Students' Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and All India Students' Federation (AISF).  -- ANI
