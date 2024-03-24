Jaish terror module busted in Srinagar; 4 held





Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.





"The Srinagar police along with SF's busted JeM #terror module, 04 #terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, #Investigation set in progress," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir zone police.





Further updates are awaited. -- ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module on Saturday.