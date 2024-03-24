RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jaish terror module busted in Srinagar; 4 held
March 24, 2024  08:18
Arms recovered from the arrested JeM operatives/ANI on X
Arms recovered from the arrested JeM operatives/ANI on X
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the security forces, busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module on Saturday.  

Four terror associates were arrested during the operation, the police said, adding that a huge cache of arms was recovered from their possession.  

"The Srinagar police along with SF's busted JeM #terror module, 04 #terrorist associates arrested & huge cache of Arms/Ammunition recovered from their possession. FIR registered, #Investigation set in progress," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir zone police.  

Further updates are awaited. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Batters!
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Batters!

Who do you think was the best batters of the KKR-SRH game?

Pant's Emotional Return
Pant's Emotional Return

After 15 gruelling months, he captained the Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings: The Best Fielding!
Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings: The Best Fielding!

Vote for the best catches of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match.

Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings The Best Bowlers!
Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings The Best Bowlers!

Vote for the best bowling performances in the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: The Best Batters!
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: The Best Batters!

Vote for your best knock of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances