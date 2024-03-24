IIT student on way to join ISIS detained in Assam





The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturday evening.





His apprehension comes four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.





"Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," director general of police GP Singh posted on X on Saturday.





Additional superintendent of police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said, "After receiving an email, we got about to verify the authenticity of the contents and started an investigation."





The email was sent by the student, in which he claimed that he was on his way to join ISIS. -- PTI

