RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IIT student on way to join ISIS detained in Assam
March 24, 2024  10:28
Representational image
Representational image
An IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and was on his way to join the terror group, was detained, the police said. 

The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturday evening. 

His apprehension comes four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh. 

"Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," director general of police GP Singh posted on X on Saturday. 

Additional superintendent of police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak said, "After receiving an email, we got about to verify the authenticity of the contents and started an investigation." 

The email was sent by the student, in which he claimed that he was on his way to join ISIS. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED custody no barrier for Kejriwal's governance, issues first directive
ED custody no barrier for Kejriwal's governance, issues first directive

Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

'When Dre's on, he's incredible!'
'When Dre's on, he's incredible!'

Andre Russell's six-hitting carnage at the death that propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a match-winning total did not come as a surprise to teammate Phil Salt, who described the star all-rounder as the "best in the world on his day".

Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US
Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US

Arshia Joshi lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21, the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Saturday.

Harshit Rana fined for flying kiss send-off to Agarwal
Harshit Rana fined for flying kiss send-off to Agarwal

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana has been fined 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's four-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Prestigious South Chennai LS seat to see fierce triangular fight, here is why
Prestigious South Chennai LS seat to see fierce triangular fight, here is why

Incumbent DMK MP T Sumathy alias Tamizhachi Thangapandian will face-off former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, while the the AIADMK has fielded ex-MP Dr J Jayavardhan, who won from here in 2014.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances