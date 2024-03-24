Delhi saves 206 MW electricity during Earth Hour





The consumers of BSES discoms saved 130 MW while observing the Earth Hour from between 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, a BSES spokesperson said.





"Delhi as a whole saved 206 MW. Last year, Delhi had saved 279 MW," discom officials said. The Tata Power-DDL discom consumers collectively saved 71 MW during the Earth Hour 2024 by switching off non-essential lights and participating in the World Wide Fund initiative, a spokesperson of the company said.





"We extend our gratitude to all our consumers, including the members of resident and industrial welfare associations who joined us in this initiative," she said.





The WWF-promoted event was aimed at drawing attention to the fragile condition of the planet, officials said. -- PTI

Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour', discom officials said.