RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi saves 206 MW electricity during Earth Hour
March 24, 2024  09:37
image
Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour', discom officials said. 

The consumers of BSES discoms saved 130 MW while observing the Earth Hour from between 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, a BSES spokesperson said. 

"Delhi as a whole saved 206 MW. Last year, Delhi had saved 279 MW," discom officials said. The Tata Power-DDL discom consumers collectively saved 71 MW during the Earth Hour 2024 by switching off non-essential lights and participating in the World Wide Fund initiative, a spokesperson of the company said. 

"We extend our gratitude to all our consumers, including the members of resident and industrial welfare associations who joined us in this initiative," she said. 

The WWF-promoted event was aimed at drawing attention to the fragile condition of the planet, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong list: Ajay Rai from Varanasi; suspense over Amethi, Raebareli continues
Cong list: Ajay Rai from Varanasi; suspense over Amethi, Raebareli continues

The suspense over whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the polls from Amethi and Raebareli respectively continued.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Catches!
IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH: The Best Catches!

A look at the best catches of the match.

KKR vs SRH: The Best Bowlers!
KKR vs SRH: The Best Bowlers!

A look at the best bowling performances in the KKR vs SRH match:

KKR Vs SRH: The Best Batters!
KKR Vs SRH: The Best Batters!

Who do you think was the best batters of the KKR-SRH game?

Pant's Emotional Return
Pant's Emotional Return

After 15 gruelling months, he captained the Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener against Punjab Kings.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances